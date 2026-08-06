Jets' Jelani Woods: Making an impact

Quarterback Geno Smith mentioned Woods as a standout player in training camp, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

The 2022 Colts third-round pick re-signed with the Jets in early March and has made an impression on the team's new quarterback. With first-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq (abdomen) unable to practice for the time being, Woods has been making his case to climb the depth chart. Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert are also contending for the depth chart slotting, however, so Woods will presumably need to keep up his current level of play to have a chance of cracking the 53- man roster.