Fields completed nine of 17 passes for 45 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed seven times for 31 yards in the Jets' 13-11 loss to the Broncos in London on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by New York.

Fields' final line tells the tale of how overwhelmed he repeatedly was by a ferocious Broncos defense that put together a signature performance overseas. The veteran signal-caller averaged a minuscule 2.6 yards per attempt while taking a whopping nine sacks, the final one coming on fourth down with under two minutes remaining to seal the loss. Despite Fields falling short of 100 passing yards for the second time already this season -- the first did transpire in an injury-shortened Week 2 contest -- Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports head coach Aaron Glenn said following the game he wasn't considering a quarterback change for a Week 7 home matchup against the Panthers next Sunday, although he likely won't hesitate to insert veteran Tyrod Taylor into that contest if the offense continues to struggle.