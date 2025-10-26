Fields completed 21 of 32 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown while rushing 11 times for 31 yards in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Bengals. He also ran in a two-point conversion and threw a successful two-point conversion.

After speculation that the Jets could turn to Tyrod Taylor under center due to Fields' recent struggles, Fields got the start by default once Taylor (knee) was ruled out before the game. Fields threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson in the second quarter to keep the game close enough for Breece Hall to take over in the fourth. Hall ran in two touchdowns, then the running back threw the game-winning touchdown pass on a trick play just after the two-minute warning. After leading the Jets to their first win of the season, Fields is probably the favorite to start in Week 10 against the Browns following a Week 9 bye, though it will be worth monitoring how the Jets distribute practice reps between Fields and Taylor.