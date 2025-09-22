Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that he does not yet have an update on Fields (concussion), who was inactive for Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Buccaneers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

New York will next face off against the Dolphins on Monday, Sept. 29, which as Brian Costello of the New York Post reports could delay a tangible update on Fields' health until Thursday, when the team's first official injury report of Week 4 is released. In order to suit up versus Miami, Fields will need to fully clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, which he entered during the Jets' loss to the Bills on Sept. 14. If Fields can't gain clearance in time to play Week 4, Tyrod Taylor will be positioned to draw another start.