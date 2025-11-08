The Jets plan to have Fields start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Browns, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Coming out of a Week 9 bye, head coach Aaron Glenn didn't commit to Fields nor Tyrod Taylor as the team's starter during Week 10 prep, but the Jets will reportedly stick with Fields under center while Taylor handles a backup role. While Taylor was inactive in Week 8 due to a knee injury, Fields retained the starting job and led the Jets to their first win of the season. He completed 21 of 32 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown while turning 11 carries into 31 yards in a 39-38 come-from-behind win over the Bengals.