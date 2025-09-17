Coach Aaron Glenn noted Wednesday that Fields (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Buccaneers.

As a result, Tyrod Taylor is slated to draw the start at QB for the Jets this weekend. Fields will thus look to progress through the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of the team's Sept. 29 contest against the Dolphins. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, Fields was injured early in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss Bills, which marks the signal-caller's first documented concussion in the NFL, though the 2021 first-rounder did sustain one during his time at Ohio State.