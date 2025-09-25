Coach Aaron Glenn noted that Fields will practice Thursday, but added that the QB is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

With the Jets playing Monday night against the Dolphins, Fields has an extra day to progress through the protocol ahead of Week 4 action, but his ability to practice Thursday is a good sign on that front. Meanwhile, Glenn confirmed Thursday that Fields will draw the start versus Miami (backed up by Tyrod Taylor) if he gains clearance to play.