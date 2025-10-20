Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that he has not yet decided whether Fields or Tyrod Taylor will draw the start at quarterback Sunday in Cincinnati.

Fields has turned in two straight disastrous performances under center for New York, culminating in his being benched after halftime this past Sunday during the team's 13-6 loss to the Panthers. Prior to being replaced by Taylor, Fields completed six of 12 passes for just 46 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions, adding 22 yards on four carries. While part of Fields' struggles versus Carolina can be attributed to top target Garrett Wilson (knee) being inactive, he had performed even worse in a Week 6 loss to Denver in London, where he completed just nine of 17 pass attempts for 45 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions while taking nine sacks. The Jets will continue to evaluate the quarterback position before announcing a Week 8 starter, but at this stage, even with his rushing upside, Fields will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes if he remains in the lineup.