Head coach Aaron Glenn declined Monday to commit to Fields as the Jets' starter after the team's Week 9 bye, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Glenn praised Fields' performance during Sunday's 39-38 win over the Bengals, saying he "managed the game really well," while also noting that "there are still some things within that game that [Fields] knows he has to improve on." Still, Glenn did not reveal whether Fields or Tyrod Taylor (knee) will start under center at home against the Browns in Week 10. Taylor seemed to be trending toward the start versus Cincinnati prior to being ruled out with a knee injury, but Fields' performance may have been sufficient to earn him further time in the No. 1 seat. Whoever is under center in Week 10 could benefit from the return of Garrett Wilson (knee).