Jets' Khalen Saunders: Joins Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saunders signed with the Jets on Monday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.
Saunders spent the first half of the season with the Jaguars but was waived Thursday. He went unclaimed and then opted to join the Jets, who could use help along the defensive line after trading away Quinnen Williams.
