Saunders was waived by the Jaguars on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Saunders appeared in just two games for the Jaguars this season, recording three total tackles. The 29-year-old defensive tackle was traded to the Jaguars in August to act as a depth piece behind veteran Arik Armstead. Now that he is set to hit waivers, the seventh-year veteran will have a chance to play a reserve role again should he be signed.