McCrary Ball is dealing with a hamstring injury in the wake of the Jets' 29-27 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The linebacker finished with five tackles (one solo) in the game. McCrary-Ball now has 15 tackles (seven solo) on the year. His injury will be worth monitoring as the practice week goes on, though Jets coach Aaron Glenn said after Sunday's contest that the linebacker would be "ok," per Cimini.