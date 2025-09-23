The Jets placed McCrary-Ball (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday.

McCrary-Ball picked up the injury during the Jets' 29-27 loss to the Buccaneers, but he was able to play through the issue and finished with seven tackles (two solo). Further tests revealed the severity of the injury, and by being placed on IR, McCrary-Ball will be forced to miss at least the next four games, making Week 8 against the Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 26 the earliest he is eligible to be reinstated. Quincy Williams (shoulder) was also placed on IR, so the Jets will be forced to turn to Mark Robinson, Cam Jones and rookie fifth-rounder Francisco Mauigoa to fill in at outside linebacker.