The Jets signed Robinson from the Patriots practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Robinson was elevated from the Patriots' practice squad to the active roster in each of the first three games of the regular season, accruing three tackles (two solo) while playing exclusively on special teams. Robinson's addition to the Jets' active roster is a much needed one, given that fellow outside linebackers Quincy Williams (shoulder) and Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring) were placed on injured reserve Tuesday. For as long as Williams and McCrary-Ball are sidelined, Robinson should work in a rotational role with rookie fifth-rounder Francisco Mauigo and Cam Jones.