Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Taylor (thumb) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Glenn noted that Taylor will be "just fine" after exiting this past Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Packers due to the thumb injury, but the second-year tight end still appears likely to miss time. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that Taylor is viewed as week-to-week, and unless he's able to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday, he'll presumably be ruled out in advance of Sunday's game in Detroit. If Taylor ends up being sidelined for Week 3, rookie first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq could be in line for a big uptick in playing time after handling and 42 and 36 percent snap shares through the Jets' first two games.