Taylor (neck) did not practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor appears an unlikely candidate to retake the field in time for New York's regular-season finale against the Bills. The rookie tight end hasn't played since Week 14, and he's now missed back-to-back practices in advance of Sunday's road divisional matchup. If Taylor can't play Sunday, he will wrap his rookie campaign with 44 catches for 369 yards and one score across 13 regular-season appearances.