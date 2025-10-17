Carter (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Carter was a full participant in practice all week, but the 2021 fifth-rounder has yet to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol. He would have to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to be given the green light to play Sunday. Carter has missed the Jets' last two games after he sustained a concussion against the Dolphins in Week 4.