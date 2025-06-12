Carter "said he's completely healthy" again after dealing with a back injury during the 2024 season, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The cornerback didn't fully heal from the injury until February, per Rosenblatt. Carter had a disappointing 2024 after signing a three-year, $30.75 million extension before the season started, missing four games due to injury, playing far fewer snaps than he did in 2023 (647 to 263), starting five fewer contests (six to one) and setting career lows in tackles (24) and pass breakups (one). This year, the 2021 fifth-round pick will try to return to the form of his first few seasons, when he recorded at least 50 tackles and five pass breakups in each campaign.