Carter (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
According to Cimini, head coach Robert Saleh is optimistic that Carter will be able to play through a low-ankle sprain in Sunday's game against the Vikings, but for now, the running back is considered day-to-day, per Eric Allen of the Jets' official site. If Carter ends up being sidelined this weekend or is available only in a limited capacity, Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson would be in line for added opportunities out of the backfield. Trade-deadline pickup James Robinson, who was a healthy inactive in the Jets' Week 12 win over the Bears, could also re-enter the backfield mix.