Carter reverted to the Titans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With Tyjae Spears (knee) back on the shelf and sent to injured reserve over the weekend, Carter played 14 of 68 offensive snaps behind Tony Pollard in Sunday's 51-30 loss to the Cowboys. Carter ended up carrying the ball four times for nine yards and caught is lone target for two yards. He should remain Pollard's backup for at least the next three games while Spears is out unless the Titans have a change of heart and want to start getting rookie Nicholas Singleton some playing time.