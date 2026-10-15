Cooper (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Cooper had his reps capped for the second day in a row after the Jets designated him for return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Jets will have just under three weeks to reinstate Cooper, so the rookie wideout may need to upgrade to full participation in Friday's session to have a shot at suiting up this weekend versus the Patriots. Cooper recorded a 30-yard reception and played just five snaps before exiting his NFL debut Week 1 against the Titans in the first quarter due to a high-ankle sprain.