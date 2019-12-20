Anderson (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after returning to a limited practice Friday.

We'd expect Anderson -- who has hauled in 22 of his 32 targets for 370 yards and two TDs over his last four outings -- to be able to play, and fortunately for those considering him in Week 16 lineups, the Jets kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Perhaps a greater concern is the rugged matchup Pittsburgh's defense poses for Anderson.