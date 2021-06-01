Johnson is splitting first-team reps in OTAs with Tevin Coleman and Michael Carter, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Coleman technically is the starter at this point in the offseason, but Johnson and Carter still have plenty of time to make their cases for the top spot on the depth chart. Carter projects as more of a change-of-pace type, leaving Coleman and Johnson to battle it out for the majority of early-down opportunities, including the all-important goal-line looks. This is a position battle that may not be decided until deep into the preseason, so it'll be important to monitor these players' performances as Week 1 approaches.