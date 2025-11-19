default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Steelers signed Plumlee to the practice squad Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Plumlee is back with the Steelers two weeks after being cut from the practice squad. The 24-year-old out of UCF will be an option to be called up to the active roster if Pittsburgh requires depth at wide receiver.

More News