John Rhys Plumlee: Back with Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers signed Plumlee to the practice squad Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Plumlee is back with the Steelers two weeks after being cut from the practice squad. The 24-year-old out of UCF will be an option to be called up to the active roster if Pittsburgh requires depth at wide receiver.
More News
-
John Rhys Plumlee: Cut from Pittsburgh's PS•
-
John Rhys Plumlee: Signs with Pittsburgh•
-
John Rhys Plumlee: Reaches settlement with Seattle•
-
Seahawks' John Rhys Plumlee: Reverts to IR•
-
John Rhys Plumlee: Waived with injury designation•
-
Seahawks' John Rhys Plumlee: Signed to Seattle's active roster•