Richardson signed to the Bears' practice squad Wednesday.

The wide receiver was waived Tuesday after playing 46 preseason snaps and catching four of six targets for 28 yards. Richardson did have a strong camp, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, so his return to the club via the practice squad is perhaps not a surprise. At the same time, the undrafted free agent out of TCU likely faces an uphill battle for a roster spot on a Bears team with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden leading the receiver room.