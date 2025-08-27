Junior Bergen: Sticks with SF on practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bergen signed with San Francisco's practice squad Wednesday.
Bergen was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the 49ers out of Montana but failed to make San Francisco's initial 53-man roster. He didn't garner any interest on waivers and thus remains in the organization. Bergen could be a candidate for a promotion to the roster early in the season depending on the health of San Francisco's various injured wide receivers.