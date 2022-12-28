The Falcons designated Shaffer (undisclosed) to return from the team's practice squad injured reserve list Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Shaffer, who was placed on Atlanta's practice squad injured reserve list in November due an unspecified issue, is now slated to resume practicing following Wednesday's transaction. The rookie offensive lineman has yet to receive a promotion to the Falcons' active roster this season, but his next opportunity to do so now comes New Year's Day against Arizona.