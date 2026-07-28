Kenny McIntosh: Officially waived

Seattle waived McIntosh (knee) on Monday.

McIntosh missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee and began training camp this year on the active/PUP list. It's unclear how far along he is in his recovery, but the Seahawks have decided to part ways with the 2023 seventh-round draft pick. All of McIntosh's offensive production to this point as a pro came in 2024, when he played in all 17 regular-season games and rushed 31 times for 172 yards and no scores while catching three of four targets for 22 yards. His 5.5 YPC that season and contributions on special teams, including as a kick returner, could be attractive to other clubs if McIntosh is able to show at some point that he's back to full health.