The Seahawks placed McIntosh (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

McIntosh was trying to defend his role from last year as the team's No. 3 running back, but his season ends before it started due to an ACL tear in the opening days of training camp. Damien Martinez and George Holani are now the favorites for the No. 3 job, behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.