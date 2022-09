New England signed Harris to its practice squad Wednesday, Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site reports.

J.J. Taylor was also re-signed to the practice squad after being cut a day earlier, giving the Patriots added backfield depth to turn to behind Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery and Pierre Strong, who are on the team's initial 53-man roster. Harris -- a 2022 sixth-round pick -- profiles a player that New England can groom on the practice squad.