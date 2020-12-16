site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kirk Merritt: In COVID-19 protocol
Merritt was placed on the practice squad COVID-19 list Tuesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Merritt either tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with an infected person. He'll need to clear the league's protocols before returning to the Dolphins' scout team.
