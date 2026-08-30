Johnson was waived by the Packers on Sunday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

The wide receiver landed on Green Bay's practice squad in January and then signed another deal with the team in August, but he was not able to find a spot in a crowded receiver room led by Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden. Johnson caught four passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay's preseason finale against Arizona, helping the Packers overcome an 11-point deficit. The Western Kentucky product, who went undrafted in 2025, should at least get a practice-squad shot with Green Bay or another team.