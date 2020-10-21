Smith signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The big-bodied defensive tackle went undrafted in April and spent time with the Titans earlier in the season. Smith played his college ball at South Carolina, where he posted 84 tackles (38 solo), seven tackles for loss and two sacks across 35 games over four seasons. With Vita Vea (IR-ankle) lost for the season, Smith would appear to stand a decent chance of being promoted to the active roster at some point this season if he performs well with the practice squad.