The Raiders waived Philips on Sunday.

Philips caught on with the Raiders in February after spending most of the 2024 season on the Eagles' practice squad, but the 2022 fifth-rounder will explore his next options assuming he clears waivers. Philips last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Titans, when he appeared in nine games and logged 15 catches (on 22 targets) for 181 yards.