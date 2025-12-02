The Texans released White from the practice squad Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

White had not been elevated to the active roster since Week 3. The linebacker has been dealing with a persistent hamstring injury that may have factored into the lack of elevation and eventual release. The seven-year veteran was a Cardinal last season, ending the 2024 campaign with one interception and 137 tackles, including 2.5 sacks and 9 tackles for loss. If White can clear waivers, he will become a free agent.