St. Brown caught six of eight targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears.

St. Brown accounted for only 44 of Jared Goff's 254 first-half passing yards but that total included an eight-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of the first half. The star wide receiver ultimately led the Lions in both targets and catches, though Jameson Williams ran away with the team lead in receiving yards (143). St. Brown set a new career high with his 11th receiving touchdown of the season, and he'll look to add to that total in Week 17 against the 49ers.