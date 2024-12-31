St. Brown brought in eight of 10 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 40-34 win over the 49ers on Monday night.

St. Brown led the Lions in receptions and targets on the night while also recording a receiving touchdown for the third straight game on a four-yard grab late in the third quarter. However, St. Brown also played a key role in another Lions score, feeding the ball to Jameson Williams on an early second-quarter hook and ladder the latter turned into a 42-yard touchdown. St. Brown has at least five receptions in nine consecutive contests heading into the Week 18 home clash against the Vikings that will determine the winner of the NFC North and NFC's No. 1 seed.