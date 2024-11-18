Branch recorded seven total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 52-6 win over the Jaguars.

Branch finished Sunday's blowout win as the Lions' second-leading tackler, trailing just Jack Campbell's nine-stop performance. The 23-year-old from Alabama has emerged as one of the best playmakers in the NFL in his second season, recording 57 total tackles and 13 passes defended, including four interceptions, through just nine appearances. He's expected to continue starting alongside Kerby Joseph as part of one of the best safety duos in the NFL in the Week 12 matchup against the Colts.