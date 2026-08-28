Moore (groin) might return to practice next week, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

The defensive end exited an early August practice session with a groin issue, returned approximately two weeks later, and then surprisingly missed practice again Wednesday. Moore was selected in the second round by the Lions in April's draft after a breakout season at Michigan in 2025, when he recorded 30 tackles, including 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups. He should be able to compete for at least a rotational role in Detroit once he's healthy.