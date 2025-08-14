The Lions placed Bootle (undisclosed) on the reserve/injured list Thursday.

Per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, Bootle suffered an unspecified injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Dolphins. Bootle will be required to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Detroit. He signed with the Lions in mid-July after playing for the Chargers in 2024, posting three tackles (two solo) across seven regular-season games in a special teams role.