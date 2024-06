Bootle (knee) participated in offseason practice Wednesday, per a video shared by Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site.

Bootle landed on injured reserve with a knee injury last November and didn't return for the remainder of the campaign. He began the year on the Panthers' practice squad but had started two straight games prior to getting hurt. Now that he's back to being healthy, Bootle will compete for a depth role in Carolina's secondary for the coming campaign.