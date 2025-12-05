TeSlaa caught two of three targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's 44-30 win over the Cowboys.

TeSlaa was slated to operate in a more significant role with Amon-Ra St. Brown expected to sit with an ankle injury, but St. Brown was ultimately able to play, securing six passes for 92 yards in the contest. TeSlaa was still able to provide fantasy managers with a solid performance, reeling in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff in the third quarter. The wideout has now caught four of five targets for 55 yards and two scores over the last two weeks.