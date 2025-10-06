Goff completed 19 of 23 passes for 258 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 37-24 win over the Bengals. He also had two rushes for minus-two yards while losing a fumble.

Goff took advantage of a favorable matchup to turn in an extremely efficient performance. He completed four passes of 20 or more yards and averaged over 10.0 yards per attempt for the second time this season. Goff also delivered touchdowns from 10, 20 and 12 yards to account for his second performance with at least three scores. He'll face a stiffer Week 6 challenge against the Chiefs.