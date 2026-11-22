Goff completed 20 of 28 passes for 279 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding five rushes for 12 yards in the Lions' 31-21 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Goff put together an efficient effort on an afternoon where he recorded completions to eight different targets. The veteran signal-caller hit Amon-Ra St. Brown (14 yards) and Jameson Williams (57 yards) for his pair of touchdown passes, and he has multiple scoring strikes in two straight. Goff has a sparkling 20:4 TD:INT heading into a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Bears at Ford Field on Thursday.