Cominsky recorded 36 tackles, 2.0 sacks and one pass defended over 16 regular-season games in 2023.

Cominsky finished 2023 with the second-most snaps among Lions defensive linemen behind Aidan Hutchinson while starting 11 of the 16 games for which he was available. While he is a solid player, the Lions finished with the ninth-fewest sacks (41) last season largely due to a lack of production behind Hutchinson, who finished sixth in the league with 11.5 sacks. Cominsky seems to have a good chance to stick in Detroit in 2024 even though his potential release could open $4.6 million in cap space, but it would not be a surprise if the Lions look for an upgrade during the offseason.