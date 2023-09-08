Patterson did not attempt a field goal but converted all three PATs during Thursday's 21-20 win over Kansas City.

Detroit was relatively disappointing on offense given the standard it set last season. Patterson's output consequently suffered, as five drives ended in punts. Making matters worse for Patterson's fantasy output is that the Lions were able to punch in two touchdowns during two of the times they got into scoring position before fumbling the ball away on the third. Brighter days should be ahead for Patterson in advance of a Week 2 home game indoors at Ford Field.