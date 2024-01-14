LaPorta (knee) is listed as active for Sunday night's wild-card game against the Rams.

LaPorta, who sustained a hyperextension and a bone bruise in his left knee during the Lions' Week 18 win over the Vikings, was listed as a 'DNP' in practice Wednesday and Thursday before being deemed a full participant Friday. During that session, the tight end -- who headed into the weekend officially listed as questionable -- was spotted with a large brace on the knee in question, with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press subsequently relaying that LaPorta will probably utilize the brace for the duration of Detroit's playoff run. While it remains to be seen how close to 100 percent LaPorta will be Sunday, the 2023 second-rounder will nonetheless be available to his team's offense versus an L.A. defensive unit that has been especially yielding to opposing tight ends this season, giving up the most yards per target (8.4) and second-most touchdowns (eight) in 17 games.