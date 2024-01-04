LaPorta (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

LaPorta now has cobbled together back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 18 prep as he tends to an ankle injury, giving him just one more chance to get back to full before the Lions potentially hand him a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings. If he's able to suit up this weekend, he likely would be hard-pressed to accrue the 140 receiving yards needed to reach 1,000 in his rookie campaign, but Minnesota's defense has allowed the second-highest catch rate (79.2 percent) to opposing tight ends this season.