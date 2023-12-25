LaPorta caught three of three targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 30-24 win over Minnesota.

After hanging 56 yards and three touchdowns on the Broncos last week, LaPorta came crashing back down to Earth this time around. The main issue for his production was Detroit's success on the ground when it entered the red zone, as three of the Lions' four trips to that area ended in rushing touchdowns. The only sore that came through the air went to the steady Amon-Ra St. Brown, who picked apart the Vikings secondary all afternoon. The Iowa product will look to get back on track in a challenging Week 17 showdown in Dallas.