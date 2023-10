LaPorta (calf) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Baltimore.

LaPorta has been dealing with a calf strain that flared up in the middle of last week, capping him to limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before practicing in full Friday. The rookie second-round pick thus will enter the weekend without a designation for Week 7 action as he looks to build upon the 29-325-3 line on 42 targets that he's put up through six outings to kick off his career.